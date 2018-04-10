Children jump from balcony as fire tears through New Jersey danc - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Children jump from balcony as fire tears through New Jersey dance studio

EDGEWATER, N.J (WKOW) -- A group of young dance dancers and their teachers were able to escape from a burning second-floor dance studio in New Jersey.

A store owner nearby the studio was one of the people who raced to help.

He saw two girls trapped by a large window and yelled at them to break the window, but they couldn't. The store owner says he had to use a ladder to break it.

Edgewater Mayor Micheal McPartland praised the man and two officers saying it's one of the bravest things he's ever seen.

"Our first responders here, everyone, did a wonderful job getting those kids out, getting the building evacuated and getting the fire contained," Mayor McPartland told WABC-TV.

The fire chief says five people were taken to the hospital, but they are expected to survive.

