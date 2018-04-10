Gilda's Club of Madison hosts conference for young adult patients this weekend

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Too many people are diagnosed with cancer, but a Madison organization is there for them.

Gilda's Club of Madison is hosting the Midwest Young Adult Cancer Conference Saturday, April 14. It goes from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at 7907 UW Health Court in Middleton.

The free, one-day conference is for young adults who were diagnosed before they turned 40. It's also open to those who care for them. People from all over the Midwest will come to Madison for the conference to do workshops, learn about community resources and learn about new tools to enhance their lives.

You need to register for the conference first. Call 608-828-8880 or click here.