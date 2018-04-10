Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board renamed 'Dairy Farmers of Wiscons - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board renamed 'Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin'

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board announced Tuesday it is changing its name.

The organization's new name is now Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW). The group says the new name will allow it to more firmly align the efforts of Wisconsin's dairy farmers to expand growth opportunities domestically and around the world.

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin builds awareness of Wisconsin-produced dairy products by creating national publicity, managing digital advertising, and driving sales, and distribution through retail. It also supports in-school education about the dairy industry.

