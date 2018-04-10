Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board renamed 'Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin'

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- The man at the center of the alleged animal abuse investigation makes his appearance in court. Chase Klemm is charged with mistreating animals, providing improper outdoor animal shelter from inclement weather, and failing to provide proper food and drink to confined animals.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office confirms two people are dead after a crash in the Town of Dane.More >>
The awarding of an assault rifle raffle prize by a non-profit group at a Waunakee fundraiser will be met with protest.More >>
The state Supreme Court said a man who had a loaded handgun in his glove compartment violated Wisconsin's concealed carry law.More >>
It's a scam that's going around southern Wisconsin and it's even promoted one local police department to issue a warning.More >>
An Oak Creek man thought he had a cold, but after a minor injury caused by his dog, he found out he had cancer.More >>
The Dalai Lama posted on Instagram Tuesday morning wearing a Packers hat and holding a football.More >>
Delayed school start times lead to more sleep and better mood in teenage girls.More >>
Richard J. Ward, 73, has died after he crashed his pick-up truck Sunday night. He lived in Beloit.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office confirms two people are dead after a crash in the Town of Dane.More >>
It's a scam that's going around southern Wisconsin and it's even promoted one local police department to issue a warning.More >>
Seven Broadway titles that will be new to Madison are part of the Overture Center's 2018-2019 season.More >>
The awarding of an assault rifle raffle prize by a non-profit group at a Waunakee fundraiser will be met with protest.More >>
It may not feel like spring just yet, but there are some non-weather related signs that it's on it's way. Construction season is in full swing and this week is Work Zone Awareness week in Wisconsin.More >>
Foxconn is holding meetings throughout the state ahead of its construction in Racine County.More >>
