Langer, Stricker and Kelly commit to the 2018 American Family Insurance Championship

With the weather forecast calling for a strong chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday during the late afternoon and evening, Wisconsin Athletics has decided to cancel Friday's spring football game.More >>
Changes are coming to the UW Field House, adding to the Wisconsin volleyball team's sell out atmosphere for game day coming in the 2018 fall season.More >>
At a fundraiser on Saturday, former Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan shared his two cents on how he thinks the 2018-2019 Badgers will look.More >>
Another close game did not go the Wisconsin softball team's way Sunday afternoon as it fell to Iowa, 5-3, at Pearl Field.More >>
Former Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan and a list of ESPN sportscasters attended the 11th annual Coaches vs. Cancer Wisconsin Gala Saturday night at the Monona Terrace.More >>
