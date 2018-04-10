Langer, Stricker and Kelly commit to the 2018 American Family Insurance Championship

With just over three months away, PGA TOUR Champions legend Bernhard Langer is returning to the American Family Insurance Championship, and he will be joined by the top four players on tour this year: tournament host Steve Stricker, Madison resident Jerry Kelly, David Toms and Joe Durant.

Langer, Stricker, Kelly, Toms and Durant are among the early commitments to the 2018 PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship, to be played June 22-24 at University Ridge Golf Course. The final field will be set on June 15.

