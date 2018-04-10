Klement's to become exclusive sausage of new Bucks arena

Wisconsin sausage maker Klement's will be the official and exclusive hot dog, brat and sausage of the new Milwaukee Bucks arena.

"We are going to redefine the way we do concessions across our dogs, our brats and our sausages," Bucks President Peter Feigin said.

"It's a great day. It's really exciting," Klement's president and CEO Tom Danneker said. "We're thrilled to partner with the Bucks."

Danneker said Klement's will be developing unique craft sausage products that will be sold exclusively at the Bucks area.

Feigin said work is a little more than 90 percent completed in the arena.