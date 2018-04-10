Second person dies following Beaver Dam apartment fire

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- A second person has died as a result of a Beaver Dam apartment fire Sunday.

Jade Wilson, 24, died at Columbia-St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee from injuries received in the fire.

Corrine Bolin, 63, also died in the fire according to the Dodge County Medical Examiner's office. She was resident of the apartment complex.

Officials say flames broke out at the Executive Apartments in the 600 block of W. Third Street around 6 a.m. Sunday April 8, 2018.

The investigation into what sparked the fire is still ongoing. Federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents and state officials from the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation are among the agencies looking into the incident.