Search underway for dog that bit woman Tuesday on Madison's near west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Department of Public Health is looking for information regarding a dog that bit a woman Tuesday.

This incident occurred between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on the Southwest bike path between Commonwealth Avenue and Glenway Street.

The dog was being walked by it’s owner, on leash, and bit the victim as they passed by each other on the bike path.

The dog is described as a short-haired medium sized terrier type dog.

The dog was described as mostly black with white on it’s face.

The owner of the dog is described as woman being white and in her late 30s or early 40s.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to call the Police and Fire Dispatcher at (608) 255-2345 and ask for the animal services officer.

If the animal is not located, it is possible that this animal may go on to bite someone else. It will also mean that the bite victim may be required to complete a series of costly injections to prevent rabies.