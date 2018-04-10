Oak Creek man says dog saved his life

An Oak Creek man thought he had a cold, but after a minor injury caused by his dog, he found out he had cancer.

Bob Foster said he’s alive today because of his poodle.

Foster, 61 at the time, noticed a bump on his neck he thought was because of a cold.

Fast forward several months when he was letting his puppy out and the dog pulled on the leash so hard Foster hurt his arm.

He went to the doctor and found out he had stage four cancer on his neck.

Now that he’s recovered he’s recommending others who have any concerns get checked.

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin will provide free screenings from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 11 at Froedtert & MCW Clinical Cancer Center, located on the Froedtert Hospital campus.

Walk-ins are welcome; registration is encouraged. Please call 414-805-3666 to register.