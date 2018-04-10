Badgers will open upper deck at the Field House in 2018

Changes are coming to the UW Field House, adding to the Wisconsin volleyball team's sell out atmosphere for game day coming in the 2018 fall season.

For the first time since 2007, sections of the upper deck of the UW Field House will be open for fans beginning in the 2018 volleyball season. The new sections, which will all be general admission, will raise the capacity of the facility to 7,052, an increase of 1,040 from the previous capacity.

UW is also adding six new reserved sections, an increase of more than 1,000 reserved seats, as the demand for reserved seats exceeded availability last season.

"To be able to get to a place where we are where there isn't another place to fit them," said Badgers head coach Kelly Sheffield. "To me, that is what college athletics is all about. The spirit that this place has, Madison and the surrounding areas and how big of a sports town that it is."

The six sections that will be open in the upper deck are EE, FF and GG, center court on the east side, and QQ, RR, and SS, center court on the west side.

For the past two seasons, Wisconsin has set attendance records in the Field House. In 2017, UW drew 95,680 fans over 16 matches for an average of 5,980 fans per match, which ranked third nationally. The Badgers sold a record 4,885 season tickets last season, including 2,350 reserved seats.

