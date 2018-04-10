Sheriff's office investigating report of cat dumping in Columbia County

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Portage police and Columbia County deputies are investigating a report of dead cats being dumped on a rural Columbia County property.

Liz Masterson says that over the past month, she found nine dead cats on her property. Since she posted on Facebook about the disturbing discovery, at least three families have come forward to say they think their pet is among those found dead.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says they have cited a suspect for disorderly conduct and littering in the case, and that Greiner has a court date Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

Portage police are investigating because they believe at least some of the cats were killed in the city, then transported to the Columbia County property. They have referred a recommendation of charges to the Columbia County District Attorney.