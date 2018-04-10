Sheriff's office investigating report of cat dumping in Columbia - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sheriff's office investigating report of cat dumping in Columbia County

Posted: Updated:

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Portage police and Columbia County deputies are investigating a report of dead cats being dumped on a rural Columbia County property.

Liz Masterson says that over the past month, she found nine dead cats on her property. Since she posted on Facebook about the disturbing discovery, at least three families have come forward to say they think their pet is among those found dead.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says they have cited a suspect for disorderly conduct and littering in the case, and that Greiner has a court date Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

Portage police are investigating because they believe at least some of the cats were killed in the city, then transported to the Columbia County property. They have referred a recommendation of charges to the Columbia County District Attorney.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.