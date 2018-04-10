Madison common council to vote on plan to deal with confederate monuments

MADISON (WKOW) -- A vote is scheduled to take place at Madison's Common Council meeting on Tuesday evening that could establish a plan for the Confederate monuments in Forest Hill Cemetery.

Three different commissions gave their individual recommendations to the council.

The Equal Opportunities Commission believes the current monuments should be taken down to prevent glorifying the so-called "Lost Cause" movement. The commission believes the removed monuments should be given to the Wisconsin Historical Society for storage. Members also believe no new monuments should be erected in their place.

The Board of Park commissioners support the removal of the smaller marker that has already been removed, and believes the large cenotaph should remain there untouched. The commission believes an additional sign should be implemented that explains the historical significance to that part of the cemetery.

The Landmarks Commission recommended that the large cenotaph should also remain standing. Alder Marsha Rummel was the only opposing vote in the commission. The Landmarks Commission also voted to add signage should be placed by the monument explaining the historical context and significance of the area.

Alders will bring up the issue for public comment and for debate at the meeting that starts at 6:30 p.m. at the City-County Building.