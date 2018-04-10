Badgers' spring football game canceled due to impending stormy weather

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the weather forecast calling for a strong chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday during the late afternoon and evening, Wisconsin Athletics has decided to cancel Friday's spring football game. The game will not be rescheduled.



"The safety of our student-athletes and fans is our utmost priority," UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said. "The weather forecast has been pretty consistent in calling for a good chance of rain and thunderstorms on Friday. We thought it was best to make the call early to give the numerous groups involved in the game, including our team, our fans, our media partners and staff, notice of the cancellation as soon as possible."



In addition to the Spring Game, the Badger Sports Kids' Fair, which had been scheduled to take place in the McClain Center from 4:30-6 p.m., is canceled. The McClain Center will now be used for football practice.



"It's certainly disappointing for our fans who wanted a chance to see our team and for our players who always look forward to playing in Camp Randall," head coach Paul Chryst said. "Unfortunately some things are beyond your control."



Fans who purchased tickets for the Spring Game in advance will receive refunds. Those who purchased tickets with a credit or debit card will have their purchase automatically refunded. No action is required.



The Bucky's Locker Room Annual Spring Sidewalk Sale will continue as scheduled Thursday through Sunday. Located at Gate 1 of Camp Randall Stadium, the sale features select apparel, headwear, and novelties priced to move at their lowest prices of the year. Shop early for the best selection of merchandise!



Sidewalk Sale Hours

Thursday, April 12: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Friday, April 13: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 14: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 15: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

