Badgers' spring football game canceled due to impending stormy weather

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- The man at the center of the alleged animal abuse investigation makes his appearance in court. Chase Klemm is charged with mistreating animals, providing improper outdoor animal shelter from inclement weather, and failing to provide proper food and drink to confined animals.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office confirms two people are dead after a crash in the Town of Dane.More >>
The awarding of an assault rifle raffle prize by a non-profit group at a Waunakee fundraiser will be met with protest.More >>
The state Supreme Court said a man who had a loaded handgun in his glove compartment violated Wisconsin's concealed carry law.More >>
It's a scam that's going around southern Wisconsin and it's even promoted one local police department to issue a warning.More >>
The 13th annual 'Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour' is underway. Members of the organization will travel throughout the state and into Iowa to visit with fans. The tour has scheduled stops in Verona, Monticello, Iowa, Janesville, Milwaukee and West Bend.More >>
With the weather forecast calling for a strong chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday during the late afternoon and evening, Wisconsin Athletics has decided to cancel Friday's spring football game.More >>
Changes are coming to the UW Field House, adding to the Wisconsin volleyball team's sell out atmosphere for game day coming in the 2018 fall season.More >>
With just over three months away, PGA TOUR Champions legend Bernhard Langer is returning to the American Family Insurance Championship, and he will be joined by the top four players on tour this year: tournament host Steve Stricker, Madison resident Jerry Kelly, David Toms and Joe Durant.More >>
The Dalai Lama posted on Instagram Tuesday morning wearing a Packers hat and holding a football.More >>
In his St. Louis debut, Greg Holland walked four batters in the 10th inning and forced home the go-ahead run Monday night that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-4 win over the Cardinals.More >>
Shabazz Muhammad scored a season-high 22 points and helped spark a key third-quarter run, Eric Bledsoe had a triple-double and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 102-86 on Monday night in the final regular-season game at the Bradley Center.More >>
The Mount Horeb Vikings just so happen to have one of the best goalkeepers in the state in front of their net, junior Grace Droessler as they look to return to the state tournament for the first time since 2015 this season.More >>
Green Bay Packers WR Trevor Davis was arrested for making "criminal threats" after bomb joke at the Los Angeles International Airport, according to a report from ESPN's Rob Demovsky.More >>
At a fundraiser on Saturday, former Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan shared his two cents on how he thinks the 2018-2019 Badgers will look.More >>
Another close game did not go the Wisconsin softball team's way Sunday afternoon as it fell to Iowa, 5-3, at Pearl Field.More >>
Former Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan and a list of ESPN sportscasters attended the 11th annual Coaches vs. Cancer Wisconsin Gala Saturday night at the Monona Terrace.More >>
An Oak Creek man thought he had a cold, but after a minor injury caused by his dog, he found out he had cancer.More >>
Delayed school start times lead to more sleep and better mood in teenage girls.More >>
Richard J. Ward, 73, has died after he crashed his pick-up truck Sunday night. He lived in Beloit.More >>
Seven Broadway titles that will be new to Madison are part of the Overture Center's 2018-2019 season.More >>
It may not feel like spring just yet, but there are some non-weather related signs that it's on it's way. Construction season is in full swing and this week is Work Zone Awareness week in Wisconsin.More >>
Foxconn is holding meetings throughout the state ahead of its construction in Racine County.More >>
