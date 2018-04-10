Local lawmakers react to Facebook CEO testimony

MADISON (WKOW) -- Facebook's CEO testifies before congress about the company's privacy practices and local congress members are speaking out.

During his testimony, CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized for sharing the information of 87 million users with the political research group Cambridge Analytica. Zuckerberg also addressed the use of face book by Russian agents to spread false information leading up to the 2016 election.

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) believes congress needs to do more to hold companies accountable when they fail to protect people’s privacy on their platforms.

“When there is a data breach, companies need to be more transparent with the American people and let consumers know they are at risk,” said Baldwin.

Zuckerberg wants the U.S government to have more regulation over the industry and is defending the Facebook model that it does not sell personal data. Senator Baldwin is a cosponsor of the Honest Ads Act which would help prevent foreign interference in future elections and improve the transparency of online political advertisements. Facebook did recently endorse this legislation.

“Whether is was ads placed on Facebook - potentially from foreign countries, what's going to be put in place for the midterm elections to make sure we have gotten to the bottom of this and are taking corrective actions,” said Baldwin.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on third-party access to user data.

A video of Sen. Johnson’s questioning can be found here and below.