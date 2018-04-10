Walker signs bills limiting welfare coverage

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- The man at the center of the alleged animal abuse investigation makes his appearance in court. Chase Klemm is charged with mistreating animals, providing improper outdoor animal shelter from inclement weather, and failing to provide proper food and drink to confined animals.More >>
The state Supreme Court said a man who had a loaded handgun in his glove compartment violated Wisconsin's concealed carry law.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office confirms two people are dead after a crash in the Town of Dane.More >>
The awarding of an assault rifle raffle prize by a non-profit group at a Waunakee fundraiser will be met with protest.More >>
A Columbia County Sheriff's official says a suspect in the killing of several cats and the dumping of their bodies in a rural area is a Portage man.More >>
The Madison Metropolitan School District and "REAP" Food Group rolled out a new farm-to-table food truck on Tuesday at La Follette High School.More >>
Facebook's CEO testifies before congress about the company's privacy practices and local congress members are speaking out.More >>
UW-Madison police are taking a humorous approach to tackling a serious issue.More >>
On Monday, Governor Scott Walker was featured on FOX News calling out his fellow GOP members to wake up and stand up against democrats who he said are “filled with anger and hatred.” This comes just a week after Justice-Elect Rebecca Dallet won a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.More >>
Veterans at the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center will be hearing construction for the next year as two new buildings go up.More >>
The Bon-Ton Stores announced Monday that it had received a signed letter of intent from an investor group to acquire the company as a going concern in a bankruptcy court-supervised sale process.More >>
An Oak Creek man thought he had a cold, but after a minor injury caused by his dog, he found out he had cancer.More >>
A second person has died as a result of a Beaver Dam apartment fire Sunday.More >>
The state Supreme Court said a man who had a loaded handgun in his glove compartment violated Wisconsin's concealed carry law.More >>
Wisconsin sausage maker Klement's will be the official and exclusive hot dog, brat and sausage of the new Milwaukee Bucks arena.More >>
