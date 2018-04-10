Walker signs bills limiting welfare coverage

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker has signed nine bills into law that limit the state's welfare programs, including increasing the work requirement for food stamp recipients and imposing it on parents for the first time.

The Legislature passed the bills in February with Democrats united against them. Walker championed the new laws he signed Tuesday as the latest examples of Wisconsin leading the nation in changing the state welfare system to put more people back to work.

Walker says the new laws will provide needed training and assistance to help people re-enter the workforce and be independent.

But Democrats and other opponents say the laws will make it more difficult for poor people to get food and rise out of poverty.