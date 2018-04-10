UW-Madison Police beat scammer at own game, post video online

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison police are taking a humorous approach to tackling a serious issue.

When UW-Madison Police Captain Jason Whitney answered a recent call, he quickly knew it was a scam. However, instead of hanging up, he decided to take out his camera and use the incident as a teaching lesson.

The caller claimed if Whitney paid taxes on a lottery prize, he would receive $5 million. Whitney says calls like this are a scam, and you shouldn't believe anything they say.

Whitney was on the phone with the suspected scammer for several minutes before the person hung up.

"At one point, they got frustrated and said this was bologna and didn't care that I was the police," Whitney said. "I think they also mentioned Obama and Trump, too, then hung up on me."

Police say they wanted to share the video to show anyone can receive similar scam calls.