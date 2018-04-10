Farm-to-table food truck makes debut in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District and "REAP" Food Group rolled out a new farm-to-table food truck on Tuesday at La Follette High School. The "Uproot" Food Truck provides lunches made from local produce.



The program added garden bars to area elementary and middle schools. Program officials from "REAP" Food Group -- whose mission is to help sustain the local food system -- say the program removes barriers to health food for low-income students.



"When you educate kids and expose them to fruits and vegetables, they enjoy them more. They develop a taste for them," said Helen Sarakinos, Executive Director of REAP.



The truck will serve grab-and-go lunches at East, West, Memorial and La Follette High Schools through the end of the school year. Lunches are available for low or no cost to student who qualify.

