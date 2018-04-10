Packers player promotes Wisconsin CASA Association

PULASKI (WKOW) -- Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley and his wife Anna made a surprise stop in Pulaski Tuesday to raise awareness for the Wisconsin CASA Association.

The organization pairs volunteer mentors with neglected or abused kids in our state seeking refuge from their families.

The Linsleys shared their experiences as court-appointed mentors, encouraging others to step up.

"Our kids are hilarious, they're awesome. Every time we come over, it's like the best part of their day," says Corey.

The first annual "I am for the Child Day" is next week.

Organizers want everyone to wear blue to call attention to the issue of child abuse and the need for more court-appointed special advocates.