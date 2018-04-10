Security cameras to be required at Madison convenience stores

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Tuesday night, Madison's Common Council approved a new ordinance that requires all convenience stores to have security cameras.

The measure requires those cameras be looking at registers, the entrances and exits and at all fueling areas. Madison police chief Mike Koval previously told 27 News the strategic positioning of the cameras will have a preventative effect while helping the department solve crimes.

The new requirement will take effect in six months. Stores that don't have the cameras could face a fine of $100 a day.

Alders also plan to send comments to the Air National Guard as part of the process to bring F-35 fighter jets to Madison. Truax Field in Madison was named as one of two finalists for the jets in December of 2017. The city of Madison gathered feedback from people in town, and put together a report to send to the National Guard.