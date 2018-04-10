Suspect pleads guilty in Stoughton bank robbery - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Suspect pleads guilty in Stoughton bank robbery

MADISON (WKOW) -- Another Madison man pleaded guilty to federal charges of bank robbery.

After a chase, police arrested 24-year-old Jay'von Flemming for robbing the Home Savings Bank in Stoughton in October of 2017.

Authorities say Flemming admitted to the robbery.

He will be sentenced in July.

