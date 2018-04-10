Local students honor Florida school shooting victims with acts o - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Local students honor Florida school shooting victims with acts of kindness

BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) -- Nearly two months have passed since the deadly shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Now, a group of Wisconsin students is remembering the 17 people who died with 17 acts of kindness.

Members of the Berlin High School Kind Committee visited a nursing home Tuesday morning, handing out coffee and compliments. They also left envelopes with money at a laundromat and handed out free drink coupons at their school cafe, among other good deeds.

"Not only does spreading kindness help other people," said committee member Tess Mueller, "but then in hopes that they are going to spread kindness to others, it makes the world go round."

The group also sold bracelets honoring the victims of the shooting, raising hundreds of dollars to establish a scholarship for students at Stoneman Douglas. 

All 17 acts of kindness will be written in a book and shared with the Parkland students. 

