Madison man charged with raping, impregnating 14-year-old girl

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man now faces charges after authorities say he sexually assaulted and impregnated a 14-year-old girl.

Prakash Biswa, 30, is charged with first degree sexual assault-intercourse with person under 16 by use or threat of force or violence, along with a count of strangulation and suffocation.

Police say Biswa assaulted the girl at his home in June of 2017.

After a court appearance on Tuesday, court records show Biswa posted bond. He's due back in court on April 17 for a preliminary hearing.