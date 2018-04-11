Madison robbery suspect 'at-large' - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison robbery suspect 'at-large'

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -

Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a Madison Subway Tuesday night, according to the Madison Police Department.

In a news release, officers said the man entered a Subway on East Washington Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. He showed a gun and "demanded money." An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

The robber is being described as a male, in his 20s, with an average build. 

The investigation is ongoing.

