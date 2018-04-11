Two arrested after firing shots from vehicle in the Town of Beloit

TOWN OF BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Town of Beloit Police Department arrested Brandi H. Vangemert and John R. Stout after they fired shots out of a car.

After reports of shots fired, officers searched for and found the pair and pulled them over.

A handgun and ammunition matching the casings found at the scene was inside the car.

No one was hurt during the shooting, and it appeared the two suspects were shooting into the air or an empty field.

Both suspects face numerous drug charges, including OWI. Stout is also facing charges for bail jumping and recklessly endangering safety.