WI Dairy News: Japanese Farm Tour

BANGOR (WKOW) -- A group of future educators from Japan came to Wisconsin to learn about dairy farms.



The tour came about because of a relationship between UW-La Crosse and its sister university in Japan.



The students were impressed and grateful for the opportunity to visit a Wisconsin dairy farm and meet a farmer.



Hiromi Miyamoto says, "We learned how farmers work hard and you milk three times a day. I was really surprised at that."



The Japanese students were here for three weeks and studied American education methods from kindergarten all the way through college. Their dairy farm visit was one of the highlights and it allowed them to learn about Wisconsin agriculture.