How to treat or prevent ankle sprains

MADISON (WKOW) -- Now that it'll feel like spring for a few days, you and your kids might want to get outside. With more activity comes more risk for injuries though, especially ankle sprains.

Dr. Eric Johnson from Functional Wellness and Chiropractic Center joined us on Wake Up Wisconsin Wednesday morning to talk about ways to treat and even prevent ankle sprains. He said if you've had one once, you're more likely to have one again.

Dr. Johnson shows us some treatment options in the interview video clip attached. He says you can also take the following precautions, so you don't sprain your ankle in the first place:

- Exercise/massage muscles that cross the ankle.

- Work on balancing on uneven surfaces.

- Glute/hip abductor activation exercises.