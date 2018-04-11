Lawmakers react to Paul Ryan's announcement to leave Congress - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawmakers react to Paul Ryan's announcement to leave Congress

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -

House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Wednesday morning he will not be seeking re-election. 

After he took the podium, reaction from lawmakers poured into the newsroom.

Democratic State Rep. Jimmy Anderson released a statement. Anderson thinks this move will be good for the country.

“Paul Ryan has spent his nearly 20 years in Washington as Corrupt Robin Hood, stealing from working people to further enrich those at the top. Ryan’s departure is a massive win for those fighting for universal healthcare, but it’s a reminder that we have to keep fighting for what we believe in every single day. Progressives need to fight as tirelessly on behalf of working people as Speaker Ryan did trying to destroy them,” he said.

President Donald Trump Tweeted about the news, supporting Ryan's decision.

Vice President Mike Pence responded to Ryan's announcement as well. 

 Republican Mitt Romney also tweeted Wednesday morning.

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D) wishes Ryan the best.

“Before I was elected to the Senate I served with Paul Ryan in the House and have spent many years working with him on behalf of the people of Wisconsin. We know each other well and while we have different views on policy, I consider him a friend and have a lot of respect for him as a person and a public servant. This was a difficult decision to make, and I wish Paul and his family all the best in the future," she said.

The Speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, Robin Vos, is commending Paul Ryan.

“Paul has been perhaps the best congressman Wisconsin has ever sent to Washington and also one of the best speakers to have gaveled Congress into session. His commitment to serving the people of Wisconsin and the United States is unparalleled," said Vos.

Wisconsin's 1st congressional district Congressional Republican Candidate Paul Nehlen responded to the news Facebook.

Wisconsin's 1st congressional district Congressional Democratic Candidate Randy Bryce Tweeted about Ryan's announcement Wednesday morning. 

Wisconsin's 1st congressional district Congressional Democratic Candidate also responded on Twitter to Ryan's retirement announcement . 

This is a developing story.  27 News will bring you the latest on-air, online and on social media.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.