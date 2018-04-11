East Towne Mall hit by burglar early Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Burglary Crimes Unit is investigating a burglary at East Towne Mall where the suspect is said to have threatened a security guard.

According to a news release, a masked man broke a window to get into the mall shortly before 5:00 a.m. Wednesday. Once inside he stole from a jewelry kiosk, taking chains, earrings and pendants from a glass display case.

The release also says, the burglar threatened and ordered a security guard to the floor, implying he was armed. No weapon was seem though.

Police describe the suspect as a man who is about six foot. He was wearing all black, gloves and a mask.