East Towne Mall hit by burglar early Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Burglary Crimes Unit is investigating a burglary at East Towne Mall where the suspect is said to have threatened a security guard.

According to a news release, a masked man broke a window to get into the mall shortly before 5:00 a.m. Wednesday.  Once inside he stole from a jewelry kiosk, taking chains, earrings and pendants from a glass display case.  

The release also says, the burglar threatened and ordered a security guard to the floor, implying he was armed.  No weapon was seem though.  

Police describe the suspect as a man who is about six foot.  He was wearing all black, gloves and a mask.  

