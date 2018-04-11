Statewide tornado drill happening Thursday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Statewide tornado drill happening Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared this week, April 9-13, as "Severe Weather Awareness Week."

To help you prepare for severe weather season, a statewide tornado drill will occur Thursday, April 12th both at 1:45 pm & 6:45 pm.

During this time, tornado sirens and NOAA weather radios will activate, Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier will break into regularly scheduled programming on WKOW and the Emergency Alert System will be heard over the radio.

The NWS wants you to practice your own tornado and severe weather safety plans during these tests. During the 1:45 pm drill, go to your safe place at work/school and during the 6:45 pm drill, go to your safe place at home.

Remember to "D.U.C.K."

  • Down to the lowest level (like a basement, cellar, or first floor if no other option)
  • Under something sturdy (like a table or a mattress)
  • Cover your head (with a helmet or your hands)
  • Keep in place (til the warning ends and it's safe to come out)
