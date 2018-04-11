American Idol contest: Win a trip for two

|
Win a Trip for TWO to see the Idol
Season 1 Finale from WKOW!
page www.facebook.com/27news for your chance to win
a trip for two to the ABC Idol Season 1 Finale!
One winner will be picked at random on Monday, April 30 and announced on 27 News at 5pm.
Official Rules
|
No purchase necessary. WKOW is the sole sponsor (“Sponsor”) of this sweepstakes.
Sweepstakes entry period runs from Wednesday, April 11 (starting at Noon central time) – Wednesday, April 25 (ends at 11:59 p.m. central time) 2018. This sweepstakes is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited by law.
Register for a chance to win a trip for TWO to the ABC American Idol Season 1 Finale on the WKOW Facebook page at www.facebook.com/27news from WKOW. By entering, you agree to abide by these official rules, all applicable law, and all instructions provided to you by WKOW and prize providers. Only entries that are filled out completely will be considered eligible entries. Limit one entry per person. If detected, additional entries will be void.
All details of Prize will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a similar Prize (or Prize element) of comparable or greater value. Prize cannot be transferred by Winner or Guest nor redeemed for cash, and it is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Prize by Winner or Guest.
Winner and Guest must be able to travel in the same itinerary on May 20, 2018 – May 22, 2018, or the Prize will be forfeited. Travel arrangements must be made through Sponsor’s agent, on a carrier
of Sponsor’s choice. Certain travel restrictions and blackout dates may apply. Sponsor has the right in its sole discretion to substitute ground transportation for air transportation depending on Winner’s place of residence. Winner and Guest must travel together on the same itinerary, including the same departure date, destination and return date, and must have valid travel documents (e.g., valid government issued photo ID and/or passport) prior to departure, and failure to do so will result in forfeiture of Prize. Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets, travel vouchers or certificates.
All travel and lodging will be at the risk of Winner and Guest. Winner is solely responsible for all expenses and costs associated with acceptance and/or use of Prize not specifically stated herein as being awarded, including, without limitation any and all taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize, travel insurance, ground transportation (other than as described above), security and airport fees, taxes, parking, insurance, gasoline, meals, gratuities, and souvenirs. Sponsor shall have the right, but not the obligation, to make any deductions and withholdings that Sponsor seems necessary or desirable under applicable federal, state and local tax laws, rules, regulations, codes or ordinances.
Sponsor shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of Prize due to reasons beyond Sponsor’s control, and is not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof. Date and/or time of Event are subject to change. In the event production of American Idol is cancelled or postponed, this prize component may be cancelled without substitution or compensation therefor. All other prize elements will still be awarded. American Idol tickets have no retail value. If Winner chooses to attend the Event with no Guest, the remaining elements of Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsor’s Prize obligation to Winner and no additional compensation will be awarded. All Event participants must be at least 8 years old to attend the taping of American Idol. Guests, if any, may be required to execute and return releases of liability and, where legal, publicity releases (collectively, “Guest Documents”), which must be returned with the Sweepstakes Documents, or Guest portion of the Prize will be forfeited.
Winner and Guest must sign a liability release, publicity release and accept or decline release. Winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes and will be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prize until completed form W-9 is received.
OTHER TERMS: Sponsor not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing, the offering or the announcement of any prize or in the administration of the sweepstakes, whether caused by computer, technical or human error. Sponsor is not responsible for late, lost, damaged, incomplete, illegible, faulty, or incorrect transmissions, incorrect announcements of any kind, technical hardware or software failures of any kind, any damage to any person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in the online portion of the sweepstakes, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed computer transmission that may limit a user’s ability to participate in the sweepstakes whether caused by computer, technical or human error. Sponsor reserves the right to terminate or modify the sweepstakes or any portion of it for any reason, including but not limited to, if fraud, misconduct or technical failures destroy or impact the integrity of the sweepstakes; or if a computer virus, bug, wireless failure, or other technical problem corrupts the administration, security, or proper administration of the sweepstakes as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. If Sponsor terminates the sweepstakes, Sponsor may elect to select the Winner from among eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination date and will post notice of its action on the sweepstakes webpage. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify, freeze or prohibit the participation of an individual if fraud or tampering is suspected, or if the individual fails to comply with any requirement of participation or with any provision in these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual from further participation in the sweepstakes if Sponsor concludes, in its sole discretion, that such person: (a) has attempted to tamper with the entry process or other operation of the sweepstakes; (b) has disregarded or has attempted to circumvent these Official Rules; (c) has committed fraud or attempted to undermine the legitimate operation of the sweepstakes; or (d) has acted toward Sponsor, any Sponsor Affiliates, or any other entrant or contestant in an unfair, inequitable, annoying, threatening, disrupting or harassing manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from or offered or provided by any other source. Any attempt to undermine the operation of this sweepstakes may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify and/or seek damages from any individual making any such attempts to the full extent permitted by law. Any failure by Sponsor to enforce any of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules. If there is a conflict between any term of the Official Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the sweepstakes, the terms of these Official Rules will govern.
GOVERNING LAW & JURISDICTION: EXCEPT WHERE PROHIBITED, ENTRANTS/WINNER/GUEST AGREE THAT ANY AND ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THIS SWEEPSTAKES OR PRIZE AWARDED, WILL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION, AND ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND AWARDS WILL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED BY ENTRANT/WINNER/GUEST WITH REGARD TO THIS SWEEPSTAKES, BUT IN NO EVENT ATTORNEYS’ FEES, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR OTHER DAMAGES. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants/Winner/Guest and Sponsor in connection with the sweepstakes will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Wisconsin, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions (whether of Wisconsin or any other jurisdiction) that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than Wisconsin. The state and federal courts located in Dane County, Wisconsin, will be the exclusive forum for any dispute relating to these Official Rules and/or this sweepstakes. All entrants, participants, contestants, and Winner/Guest agree, by their participation in the sweepstakes, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the state and federal courts in Dane County, Wisconsin, and waive the right to contest jurisdiction.
SEVERABILITY: If any provision(s) of these Official Rules are held to be invalid or unenforceable, all remaining provisions hereof will remain in full force and effect.
OFFICIAL RULES and WINNERS LIST: For a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WKOW Idol Official Rules, 5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719. Any request for a copy of Official Rules will not be fulfilled if received by Sponsor more than two (2) days after the winner selection date for the sweepstakes. For a list of the Winner, please send a self-addressed stamped envelope to the address above. Winner list requests will not be fulfilled if they are received by Sponsor more than 60 days after the winner selection date for the sweepstakes.
SPONSOR: WKOW(TV), 5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719. The sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook.
Can't Find Something?
WKOW 27
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.