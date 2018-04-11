Wisconsin signs Strickland and Hedstrom to 2018 recruiting class

Matt Albers got his first save for Milwaukee, retiring Kolten Wong and Dexter Fowler to strand a pair of runners, and the Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 Wednesday.More >>
Matt Albers got his first save for Milwaukee, retiring Kolten Wong and Dexter Fowler to strand a pair of runners, and the Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 Wednesday.More >>
The Green Bay Packers’ preseason schedule features an opener at Lambeau Field and all four games against AFC teams.More >>
The Green Bay Packers’ preseason schedule features an opener at Lambeau Field and all four games against AFC teams.More >>
Tai Strickland and Joe Hedstrom have signed national letters of intent to join the University of Wisconsin and play basketball for the Badgers beginning in the fall of 2018.More >>
Tai Strickland and Joe Hedstrom have signed national letters of intent to join the University of Wisconsin and play basketball for the Badgers beginning in the fall of 2018.More >>
With the weather forecast calling for a strong chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday during the late afternoon and evening, Wisconsin Athletics has decided to cancel Friday's spring football game.More >>
With the weather forecast calling for a strong chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday during the late afternoon and evening, Wisconsin Athletics has decided to cancel Friday's spring football game.More >>
Changes are coming to the UW Field House, adding to the Wisconsin volleyball team's sell out atmosphere for game day coming in the 2018 fall season.More >>
Changes are coming to the UW Field House, adding to the Wisconsin volleyball team's sell out atmosphere for game day coming in the 2018 fall season.More >>
The 13th annual 'Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour' is underway. Members of the organization will travel throughout the state and into Iowa to visit with fans. The tour has scheduled stops in Verona, Monticello, Iowa, Janesville, Milwaukee and West Bend.More >>
The 13th annual 'Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour' is underway. Members of the organization will travel throughout the state and into Iowa to visit with fans. The tour has scheduled stops in Verona, Monticello, Iowa, Janesville, Milwaukee and West Bend.More >>
With just over three months away, PGA TOUR Champions legend Bernhard Langer is returning to the American Family Insurance Championship, and he will be joined by the top four players on tour this year: tournament host Steve Stricker, Madison resident Jerry Kelly, David Toms and Joe Durant.More >>
With just over three months away, PGA TOUR Champions legend Bernhard Langer is returning to the American Family Insurance Championship, and he will be joined by the top four players on tour this year: tournament host Steve Stricker, Madison resident Jerry Kelly, David Toms and Joe Durant.More >>
The Dalai Lama posted on Instagram Tuesday morning wearing a Packers hat and holding a football.More >>
The Dalai Lama posted on Instagram Tuesday morning wearing a Packers hat and holding a football.More >>
In his St. Louis debut, Greg Holland walked four batters in the 10th inning and forced home the go-ahead run Monday night that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-4 win over the Cardinals.More >>
In his St. Louis debut, Greg Holland walked four batters in the 10th inning and forced home the go-ahead run Monday night that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-4 win over the Cardinals.More >>
Tai Strickland and Joe Hedstrom have signed national letters of intent to join the University of Wisconsin and play basketball for the Badgers beginning in the fall of 2018.More >>
Tai Strickland and Joe Hedstrom have signed national letters of intent to join the University of Wisconsin and play basketball for the Badgers beginning in the fall of 2018.More >>
With the weather forecast calling for a strong chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday during the late afternoon and evening, Wisconsin Athletics has decided to cancel Friday's spring football game.More >>
With the weather forecast calling for a strong chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday during the late afternoon and evening, Wisconsin Athletics has decided to cancel Friday's spring football game.More >>
Changes are coming to the UW Field House, adding to the Wisconsin volleyball team's sell out atmosphere for game day coming in the 2018 fall season.More >>
Changes are coming to the UW Field House, adding to the Wisconsin volleyball team's sell out atmosphere for game day coming in the 2018 fall season.More >>
At a fundraiser on Saturday, former Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan shared his two cents on how he thinks the 2018-2019 Badgers will look.More >>
At a fundraiser on Saturday, former Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan shared his two cents on how he thinks the 2018-2019 Badgers will look.More >>
Another close game did not go the Wisconsin softball team's way Sunday afternoon as it fell to Iowa, 5-3, at Pearl Field.More >>
Another close game did not go the Wisconsin softball team's way Sunday afternoon as it fell to Iowa, 5-3, at Pearl Field.More >>