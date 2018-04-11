Fitchburg apartment fire quickly contained - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fitchburg apartment fire quickly contained

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg firefighters quickly contained a fire in an apartment early Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday April 11, 2018 for a report of a fire in a unit at 2126 High Ridge Trail.

The fire was quickly contained on one unit, according to Dane County Dispatch. 

No injuries were reported. 

