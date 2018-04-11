Two dead after car crashes into back of garbage truck - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two dead after car crashes into back of garbage truck

Ethan Freel/WKOW photo

MADISON (WKOW) -- A driver and a passenger were killed Wednesday when the vehicle they were in ran into the back of a garbage truck.on Madison's west side.

Police were called about 1 p.m. for a report of a car versus truck accident at the corner of Whitney Way and Mineral Point Road.

Police say the elderly couple in the car hit the truck, which was stopped at the stoplight.

The driver was deceased and the passenger was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries and later died.

The car was heavily damaged and the scene was marked off with yellow police tape.

