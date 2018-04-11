Oklahoma girl gets textbook once used by Blake Shelton - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oklahoma girl gets textbook once used by Blake Shelton

ADA, Oklahoma (ABC) -- A 7-year-old is excited she has a textbook that was used by country singer Blake Shelton, but her mom is embarrassed the book is nearly than 40 years old.

Marley Parker saw that "The Voice" star had written his name in "Look Away (Keys to Reading)" in 1982. However, her mother did not share her daughter's enthusiasm. Shelly Bryan Parker wrote on Facebook that she was embarrassed.

The former teacher was critical that the textbook was still in use and she voiced support for teachers who are demanding more funding for Oklahoma schools.

Oklahoma teacher demonstrations for more classroom money have entered their second week. Leaders of Oklahoma's largest teacher's union said protests would continue unless lawmakers and the governor act.

Here's Parker's post:

Marley is EXCITED that her “new” reader belonged to Blake Shelton, but I am EMBARRASSED!!!! I’m 40 and these people are my age!!! Thank you to every teacher/parent/support staffer/etc. for fighting for my kids education!!! Don’t give up until education is FULLY FUNDED!!!!

