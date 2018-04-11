UW-Madison professor: Speaker Ryan's departure could impact repu - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UW-Madison professor: Speaker Ryan's departure could impact republican majority

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A political scientist says House Speaker Paul Ryan's departure as Speaker, and from his 1st District Congressional seat in Wisconsin, could have a major impact on the Republican majority come November.

Last week, the Cook Political Report shifted their projections of 15 House seats in favor of the Democrats. After Ryan's announcement, there are now 80 Republican-held seats that have the potential to be competitive, compared to just 16 seats for Democrats in Cook's ratings.

UW-Madison professor David Canon tells 27 News he believes Democrats have a 50/50 change at taking the majority during the November Election. Canon says it could be one of the reasons Ryan is not seeking re-election.

"I mean, it's just not fun being in the minority party," Canon said. "And to go from being Speaker to being Minority Leader is a big change, so I think given the likelihood or at least the strong possibility the democrats gain control, I'm sure that played a role in his decision as well."

