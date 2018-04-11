Madison golf courses open

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wednesday's warmer temperatures mean it's finally time to hit the links in Madison.

Odana Hills, Monona and Glenway golf courses opened Wednesday morning for the first time this season.

The Yahara Hills Golf Course will re-open Thursday morning.

Local golfers say it's about time.

You can tee off through the end of the work week, but officials say courses might close for the weekend if the forecast doesn't improve.