Badgers softball sweeps Green Bay

The Badgers softball team took advantage of the nice weather to notch a pair of wins over Green Bay. Wisconsin won 8-0 and 10-2.

In the first game, the Badgers tallied four runs in the second inning. Taylor Johnson had a two-RBI single that inning. Stephanie Lombardo added a two-run single in the bottom of the fourth inning as the Badgers built a 7-0 lead. Wisconsin had a season-high 12 hits in the game.

In game two, the Badgers again exploded in the second inning. They plated five runs in that stanza.

Kelsey Jenkins reached base in all seven of her at-bats on the day. Lauren Foster had three hits and three walks. The Badgers improved to 18-16 on the season.

The Badgers will be back at Goodman Diamond on Thursday at 1 p.m. with a doubleheader against Illinois.