Pickup truck destroyed in shed fire in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon.

When crews first arrived, they found a small shed was shrouded in smoke. Inside the building, crews found a pickup truck engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say the fire broke out on Grand Videre Drive in Janesville. Officials say the shed belonged to Malterer’s Landscape and Lawn Care.

No one was hurt in the fire, and the blaze was quickly extinguished. The pickup truck was a total loss, though other items in the shed were hardly damaged according to fire officials.

The incident is still under investigation, but crews believe the fire was accidental.