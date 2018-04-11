Cold spring could hurt Wisconsin berry farms - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Cold spring could hurt Wisconsin berry farms

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Pick-your-own berry farms are reeling from this unseasonably cold and snowy April.

This time of year, farmers are typically uncovering strawberries and preparing to plant more crops.

Instead the ground is frozen and still more snow is expected near Green Bay.

Farmer Mike Moder from Howard says he's worried berry picking, which typically lasts 3 to 4 weeks, might be cut in half if the season is delayed.

"If they come later starting at the end of June, first of July, then it gets hot in July and then they'll all ripen too fast."

Moder says his other crops, like peas and brussel sprouts, will likely also be impacted if he can't get them planted soon.

