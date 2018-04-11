Renovation approved for UW-Madison's Babcock Hall Dairy Plant - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Renovation approved for UW-Madison's Babcock Hall Dairy Plant

MADISON (WKOW) --  The State Building Commission signed off on plans to overhaul the Center for Dairy Research and the Babcock Hall Dairy Plant at UW-Madison.    

The project will bring the plant up to current health code standards and add new research and teaching space. This renovation is the first major change to the facility since it was built in the 1950s.

Officials say the project will cost an estimated $47 million, and should be completed in early 2021.

The Building Commission also approved a $4 million plan to renovate the Dairy Pilot Plant at UW-River Falls.

