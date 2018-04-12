Recount requested in Rock County board race

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Rock County has a recount coming up.

It's in the race for Rock County Board Supervisor District 4. After the Rock County Board of Canvassers reviewed the results of the April 3rd Spring Election, the final tally showed incumbent supervisor Mary Mawhinney beat challenger Tracy Thompson by six votes, 604 to 598.

Thompson requested the recount, according to the Rock County Clerk's Office. Thompson's petition asked for a recount of votes from: Town of Fulton Ward 4, Town of Harmony Ward 5, all wards in Town of Johnstown, all wards in Town of Lima and all wards in Town of Milton.

The recount will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 13 at the Rock County Courthouse in Janesville.