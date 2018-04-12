$30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

NEW YORK (AP) - The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.

Dino Sajudin signed a contract with American Media Inc. that barred him from discussing his tip with anyone.

The previously unreported payment preceded by eight months a $150,000 payment the company made to an ex-Playboy Playmate who alleged an affair with Trump.

Federal authorities are now investigating any connections between Trump's longtime lawyer Michael Cohen and that payment to the ex-playmate.

On Wednesday, a sister publication of the Enquirer reported that it had paid Sajudin in late 2015 but claimed his tip wasn't true.

