California to join Guard border mission, but with conditions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California Gov. Jerry Brown has agreed to send National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border at President Donald Trump's request but says they'll focus on combating drug crime not immigration.

Brown has promised 400 troops but says they could be stationed at the border, along the coast or elsewhere statewide.

Immigration advocacy groups were critical, saying Brown's support was a boost for Trump's agenda.

The White House is praising Brown's move but avoiding comment on his strident rebuke of Trump's portrayal of a border crisis. Federal law sharply limits military involvement in civilian law enforcement. Brown's proposal explicitly bans using California troops for federal immigration enforcement.

He says they would instead focus on fighting drug and gun smuggling and human trafficking.