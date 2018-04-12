Beloit Police need help finding theft suspects - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Beloit Police need help finding theft suspects

Courtesy: City of Beloit Police Department Courtesy: City of Beloit Police Department
BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) -

Authorities in Rock County are looking for two theft suspects and they need your help identifying them.

The men are connected to a felony theft that happened at the Menards in Beloit on Saturday, April 7 at about 4:30 p.m., according to the City of Beloit Police Department.

Police are asking that you call them if you have any information about the pair. They can be reached at 608-757-2244.

