Authorities search for Menards robbery suspect

Beloit Police are looking for a man involved in a Wednesday night robbery.

Authorities said the crime took place at the Menards in Beloit at about 7:40 p.m.

The suspect left in a silver Chevrolet HHR. According to a post on the City of Beloit Police Department's Facebook page, the car appears to have damage to the drivers side and the rear window on the drivers side is missing and covered with a bag.

This is the second incident at the Beloit Menards in less than a week.

If you know who this person is, contact the police department at 608-757-2244.