RIGHT NOW: Northbound lane of I-39/90 closed south of Janesville after crash

UPDATE -- (WISDOT) The right lane of I-39/90 NB is closed near MM 180 because of a traffic incident. There are currently traffic queues in excess of 3 miles approaching the scene. The closure is expected to be in place through the morning.  

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- There is a crash on I-39/90 south of Janesville that is blocking a lane.

The Wisconsin State Patrol reports a semi hit a barrier in the northbound/westbound lanes. The right lane on I-39/90 NB/WB is closed near mile marker 180. That's between Wisconsin 11/Avalon Road and County S/Shopiere Road.

