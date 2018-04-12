President Trump addresses possible attack on Syria

Thursday morning President Donald Trump spoke about the possibility of military strikes on Syria after a suspected chemical attack in the region.

President Trump addressed the timetable of the possible attack in Tweet saying, "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!"

He went on to praise the United States for "ridding the region of ISIS."

This is coming after news broke about an alleged chemical weapons attack on civilians in Syria last week, which activists and rescuers say killed at least 40 people.