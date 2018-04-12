RIGHT NOW: Exit on I-39 southbound closed near Portage due to cr - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

RIGHT NOW: Exit on I-39 southbound closed near Portage due to crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -

Authorities are responding to a crash involving a semi in Columbia County, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Exit 85 on I-39 southbound near Portage is expected to be closed throughout the morning. This is the off ramp to Cascade Mountain Road.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

