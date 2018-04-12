Jason Aldean to perform in Las Vegas for the first time since tr - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Jason Aldean to perform in Las Vegas for the first time since tragic mass shooting

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (WKOW) -- Country music star Jason Aldean is set to take the stage at the Academy Of Country Music Awards on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

This will be his first performance in Vegas since the tragic mass shooting that happened at the Route 91 Harvest Festival while he was performing last October.

Aldean has been the Academy Of Country Music Entertainer Of The Year for 2 years running -- he'll go for a third year on Sunday night.

