Sen. Johnson on Syria: Not a fan of the tweeting process

A driver and a passenger were killed Wednesday when the vehicle they were in ran into the back of a garbage truck.on Madison's west side.More >>
Beloit Police are looking for a man involved in a Wednesday night robbery.More >>
A 7-year-old is excited she has a textbook that was used by country singer Blake Shelton, but her mom is embarrassed the book is nearly than 40 years old.More >>
Police in Rock County are looking for two theft suspects and they need your help identifying them.More >>
An assault rifle was raffled off Wednesday night at the Friends of NRA Banquet and Dinner in Waunakee as protesters gathered outside the event asking for it to be removed from the menu.More >>
Pick-your-own berry farms are reeling from this unseasonably cold and snowy April.More >>
A driver and a passenger were killed Wednesday when the vehicle they were in ran into the back of a garbage truck.on Madison's west side.More >>
Now that U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan has made his official announcement he won’t be seeking re-election it’s a race for Republicans in Wisconsin to find the next candidate to step up. After serving 20 years in the 1st congressional seat, the Wisconsin GOP says they believe they have plenty of candidates on the sidelines to step in.More >>
Wednesday's warmer temperatures mean it's finally time to hit the links in Madison.More >>
People in House Speaker Paul Ryan's hometown of Janesville agree his decision to leave Congress changes the view of the city.More >>
A part of the Wisconsin Northland will now be in millions of American's pockets after a new quarter program was launched in Red Cliff on Wednesday.More >>
Win a trip for two to see ABC's American Idol season one finale from WKOW TV. Sign up on Facebook HERE from April 11-25, 2018 for your chance to win.More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan is not seeking re-election. He announced his decision Wednesday morning.More >>
A Columbia County Sheriff's official says a suspect in the killing of several cats and the dumping of their bodies in a rural area is a Portage man.More >>
