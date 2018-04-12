Sen. Johnson on Syria: Not a fan of the tweeting process

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- Senator Ron Johnson talked about President Trump's tweets on Syria.



He says, "Rather than a military strike, let's find out what happened. Let's really expose, for the public, the multiple chemical attacks and really start fingering Assad and putting a lot of pressure on Russia with their complicity at propping up this heinous regime."



Sen. Johnson also says, "I didn't agree when President Trump was signaling what we may do and then delaying until the point we didn't do it. I think, if we're going to strike, we first need to verify exactly what happened so that we're almost certain that we know who is responsible and then I think we strike without warning."



Early Thursday morning, President Trump addressed his earlier tweets on Syria.

Sen. Johnson also said, "I'm not a real fan of the tweeting process here. I think there's a better way of doing this."