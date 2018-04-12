RECALL: ConAgra Brands, Inc. Salisbury steaks recalled - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

RECALL: ConAgra Brands, Inc. Salisbury steaks recalled

(WKOW) -- Before you plan your dinner, take note of this recall.  ConAgra Brands Inc. is recalling the banquet family size 6 Salisbury steaks and brown gravy made with chicken, pork and beef (grill-marks added).  

The recall is in effect because there may be bone in the meet.  The recalled product has a best buy date of September 1, 2019.  

Several consumers have complained about pieces of bones; three people have had minor injuries.  

If you have the product, don't eat it.  You can return it for a refund or throw it away.  

